Following x-rated emails and large walkouts, Liverpool fans and FSG have made significant progress.

If you go back 11 years, the relationship between Liverpool Football Club and the Spirit of Shankly fans club was extremely different.

SOS had taken a stand against the execrable Tom Hicks and George Gillett, the couple who had arrived with big promises in 2007 but had driven Liverpool to financial ruin by 2010, with former managing director Christian Purslow confessing that the club was dangerously near to going bankrupt.

Protests against the ownership were held as the membership mobilized, as fans rallied to express their displeasure and try to change the path of the Reds, with the only acceptable consequence being the departure of Hicks and Gillett from Anfield.

SOS demanded board member Tom Hicks Jr’s resignation in January 2010 after he sent an expletive-laden email in response to a member’s courteous enquiry about the finances made available to then-manager Rafa Benitez.

After giving the member a moniker, “Hicks Jr., who would later resign as a result of the incident, went on to write, “Blow my f*** face.” You’re going to hell. I’m fed up with you.” As the Hicks and Gillett era drew to a close, the mask of professionalism had crumbled. The case would end up in the High Court in London.

Before then, there were SOS members who were ready for the club’s ownership to ban them from Anfield, as mass protests against what was going on behind the scenes became increasingly prevalent, until Hicks and Gillett were finally thrown out.

SOS has now entered into a historic agreement with the current owners of Liverpool, Fenway Sports Group, alongside other Reds supporters groups such as the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association (LDSA), Kop Outs, Spion Kop 1906, Official Liverpool Supporters Clubs, Liverpool Women’s Supporters Committee, and faith and ethnic groups, that gives fans a meaningful stake in the decision-making process on key, fan-facing decisions at the club moving forward.

It’s a deal that came about as a result of another low point at Anfield, this time in March, when FSG sought to orchestrate a deal that would have seen Liverpool join a European Super League. “The summary has come to an end.”