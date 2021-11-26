Following Walmart’s removal of listings, Amazon advertises ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ items.

After Walmart removed controversial ads for anti-President Joe Biden stuff, Amazon advertised a slew of “Let’s Go Brandon” items on Thanksgiving.

Walmart removed many third-party online listings including the phrase earlier this week, which has recently become a favorite way for some followers of former President Donald Trump to criticize Biden without using a swear word. According to Insider, items available on the Walmart Marketplace by the United States-based fashion firm Wild Bobby included shirts with the right-wing motto alongside American flags and seasonal greetings like “Merry Christmas.”

On Thursday, an Amazon ad pushing consumers to “Shop Let’s Go Brandon: Amazon” while adding that free two-day Amazon Prime shipping was available was one of the first results of a Google search for “Let’s Go Brandon Walmart.” When you click the link, you’ll be sent to an Amazon page with “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirts, sweatshirts, socks, mugs, hats, stickers, wristbands, Christmas decorations, and at least one holiday-themed mock sweater with a festive image of Trump beside the phrase. According to the portal, there are “over 10,000” products tied to the term.

A check on Amazon revealed that the company was also selling clothing with the abbreviation “FJB,” as well as things with the explicit phrases “F**k Joe Biden” or “F**k Biden” publicly displayed. At least one banner with the phrase “F**k Joe Biden and F**k You For Voting For Him” was being sold with a 5% off coupon and had over 700 favorable ratings dating back to the day after the attack on the US Capitol on January 6th.

“This would look wonderful flying on my vehicle for the inauguration of an illegitimate president,” says a review of the flag submitted on January 7. Other reviewers noted that the flag’s purposefully inflammatory message was only printed on one side and that the firm that made it was situated in China.

Amazon was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

After a reporter misunderstood a crowd screaming “F**k Joe Biden” as a term of encouragement for NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” entered the conservative lexicon in early October. Among Trump supporters, it’s become a favorite anti-Biden slur. This is a condensed version of the information.