Following viral TikTok videos, Merseyside grandparents travel to Hollywood.

After their TikTok videos received millions of likes and hundreds of thousands of followers, a Merseyside couple has become a global sensation.

Joan and Jimmy O’Shaughnessy started their TikTok account after watching a buddy post a dance video on social media during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Joan and Jimmy used to go to a dance club on a regular basis before the outbreak.

They needed a new way to dance due to the lockout, and they felt attempting to imitate the TikTok video would be entertaining.

After the success of the first video, they decided to film another, and the project grew from there.

With nearly 20 years of dance tuition, the Southport pair, who have been married for 48 years, are no strangers to dancing.

Joan and Jimmy have 869,000 TikTok followers. They have two boys and a grandson.

Since their meteoric rise to fame, the duo has featured on the Kelly Clarkson Show in the United States, as well as an Australian news station and numerous UK shows such as Have I Got News For You, ITV and BBC News, and Lingo.

They’ve been featured on news sources all over the world, and notable TikTok users Snoop Dogg, Charlie Wilson, and Chuck Berry’s official account, to mention a few, have recognized their dances.

Joan and Jimmy, who are now 67 and 68 years old, married in 1973.

Joan worked at the Midland Bank Computer Centre in Bootle, while Jimmy worked for British Aerospace in Preston as a Senior Manager.

A recent list of UK influencers aged 55 and up ranked the two at the top.

The Washington Newsday quoted Joan as saying: “We used to go dancing every week, but since we couldn’t go anymore, we decided to make a video after viewing one on Facebook.

“Before then, we had no idea what TikTok was.

“It went well, and people began to notice us. We were baffled as to why.” Despite the fact that they launched their TikTok account during the initial lockout, they continue to produce three videos per week.

Joan went on to say: “We have fans from all around the world.

“People in Nepal messaged us asking if we’d do some Nepali dance, so we did it and. ”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”