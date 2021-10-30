Following Vaccine Death Threats, CNN’s Jake Tapper praises Fox News’ Neil Cavuto.

CNN’s Jake Tapper complimented Fox News personality Neil Cavuto for his pro-vaccine comments and chastised those who threatened Cavuto’s life.

Tapper praised Cavuto on Friday, saying that he has been forthright about his health difficulties and has been a prominent advocate for others to get vaccinated.

“Neil is a survivor,” CNN’s lead anchor added. He has multiple sclerosis, has undergone open-heart surgery, overcame stage four cancer, and is currently battling COVID.

“Neil just spoke on air about the need of immunizations, specifically to protect those like him who have impaired immune systems,” Tapper added.

“Unfortunately, many in the audience have been misled about vaccines by others. For his basic, logical, science-based demand for vaccinations, Neil has received death threats.

“Neil Cavuto is a gentleman,” says the narrator. Neil Cavuto is not deserving of such treatment. Stay strong, Neil; we wish you good health and a long and prosperous life.” Cavuto has used his Fox News platform to urge viewers to obtain COVID vaccines, most recently in a candid remark earlier this week.

“Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical conditions, this would have been a considerably more serious situation,” Cavuto said on Tuesday.

He urged viewers to put their differences aside and be vaccinated against the vaccination.

“I can’t stress this enough,” Cavuto said on Fox News’ MediaBuzz. It’s not about who’s on the left or who’s on the right, or who’s conservative or liberal. Last I checked, everyone is getting sick of it, regardless of political affiliation.

“Throw the political talking points out the window!” For the time being, I implore you to toss them! And consider what’s best not only for you, but also for people around you.” “I don’t look at things through a political spectrum, right down to all of my concerts, because I don’t have time for that,” he stated.

“It’s too short a life to be a jerk.” Life is far too short to ignore the promise of something that is benefiting people all across the world. Put an end to the deaths. Put an end to the pain. Please consider getting immunized. Please.” Cavuto, on the other hand, received a mixed response from audience members and celebrities who were critical of the vaccine or the mandates associated with getting vaccinated.

