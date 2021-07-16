Following UEFA’s announcement, Liverpool could make Champions League history.

The host cities for the following four Champions League finals have been confirmed by UEFA.

The 2023 Champions League final will be held at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium, as will the UEFA club tournament group stage draws in 2021 and 2022.

After being rescheduled twice due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the governing committee decided to award the 2023 final to Istanbul.

Last year, Bayern Munich won the Champions League for the sixth time in Lisbon, while this year’s final was shifted to Porto due to Covid restrictions, and Chelsea won the trophy for the second time in their history after a 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

Liverpool memorably won the cup in Istanbul in 2005 after defeating AC Milan in the final.

Kopites have dubbed the Reds’ comeback from 3-0 down at halftime to win on penalties the “Miracle of Istanbul.”

After Jurgen Klopp’s team failed to go past the round of 16 against Atletico Madrid right before the first national lockout, and then lost in the quarter-finals to Real Madrid this year, supporters feared they had missed their chance to repeat history in 2020 and 2021.

However, if Liverpool qualify for the Champions League for the third consecutive season, the opportunity may present itself.

The 2022, 2024, and 2025 finals will be held in the following cities, according to the governing body:

Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia, in 2022. Istanbul, Turkey, 2023: Atatürk Olympic Stadium Wembley Stadium, London, England, 2024 Munich, Germany, 2025: Fussball Arena München

Following the outbursts of certain fans during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, there was concern that UEFA might not choose the national stadium to host the event.

Some fans snuck into the stadium and watched the England-Italy match despite not having purchased a ticket. Violence and anti-social behavior were also reported.

UEFA announced the hosts of the Europa League finals as well as the venues for the Champions League finals.

Seville, Spain, 2022: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium Budapest, Hungary, 2023: Puskás Aréna Dublin Arena in Dublin, Republic of Ireland, 2024 San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, Spain, 2025