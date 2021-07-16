Following train violence, a Wirral man has been charged with grievous bodily injury.

Following violence aboard a train at London’s Euston station earlier this month, police have identified a Wirral man.

Officers were dispatched at 7.09 a.m. after complaints of an assault on a passenger and a member of the rail crew.

Ali Soleiman, 34, of Hoylake’s The Kings Gap, has been accused with causing serious bodily harm.

He’s been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on August 6 at Inner London Crown Court.

