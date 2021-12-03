Following threats of Oxford copycats, 60 Michigan schools have closed their doors.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, at least 60 Michigan schools have been forced to close temporarily as a result of copycat threats in the aftermath of the Oxford Township killing.

Bouchard added that at least 100 cases of direct threats or threatening social media posts had surfaced throughout the state, just days after a 15-year-old kid at Oxford High School was charged in the death shootings of four pupils and the injury of eight more.

According to Bouchard, this includes a 12-year-old who threatened to “shoot up” his school.

Officials, according to Bouchard, believe that the majority of these threats were fakes, and that most of the people were doing it as a joke or to have school cancelled.

Bouchard continued, “It’s not [funny].” “It’s a felony, and if you make threats, we’ll track you down.” The sheriff went on to say that the onslaught of false flag operations was wearing down local law enforcement, and that some of the bogus calls were coming from almost 100 miles distant.

“Investigating these fake threats is consuming our resources,” Bouchard added.

Bouchard also chastised anyone circulating false information online about the circumstances of the atrocity, including a number of so-called “related occurrences,” in the early aftermath of the Oxford shootings.

“Those who are disseminating this material are inflaming people’s concern and terror,” he said. “[Those occurrences] were probed and found to be untrustworthy.” This includes a supposedly “countdown timer” left outside the school, as well as a severed deer head left outside the structure. Many people on social media speculated that the two tragedies were linked, but Bouchard said such was not the case.

Another of these stories involved a video circulating online that alleged to show the suspected gunman attempting to impersonate a sheriff in order to enter a classroom, which was posted by a student inside the school. Bouchard, on the other hand, believes it was most likely an undercover police attempting to calm the pupils down, and that the gunman never attempted to enter a classroom.

However, according to Bouchard, the suspect did publish an image of his weapon, a SIG Sauer 9 mm semiautomatic pistol, on the internet before it was later removed.

Social media has done so. This is a condensed version of the information.