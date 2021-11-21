Following their first win, Aston Villa’s next phase is explained by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard, a Liverpool star, has praised his first win as Aston Villa manager as “everything I dreamed of.”

On Saturday, Gerrard’s team defeated Brighton 2-0 at Villa Park, thanks to late goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings.

Villa came into the game on the back of a five-match losing streak, which saw the former Liverpool captain replace Dean Smith in the Villa dugout.

Gerrard, on the other hand, managed to put a halt to the rot at the first opportunity and was asked how he felt following his first win as a Premier League manager.

“The players have delivered all I hoped for coming up to this game,” he said on the club’s website.

“I believe it’s a combination of factors; a sense of relief, and a sense of fulfillment.”

“You can see by the crowd’s reaction at the conclusion that it’s a completely different sensation than they’ve had in a few months.”

“However, this is merely the beginning. We need to show now that we can spend more time on the practice field, correct a few minor mistakes from the game, learn, grow, and improve, and then back it up with more points next week.” The Villa manager applauded his players for overcoming their lack of confidence and putting their bodies on the line to keep the score clean.

Gerrard’s forward subs Ashley Young, Anwar El Ghazi, and Leon Bailey gave the home side the push to go forward late in a tight-knit encounter.

Due to the international break, the Reds great only had a limited amount of time to train with the entire group, but he offered an early indication of his playing style – and what he hopes to achieve with Villa.

When asked about the heightened energy in his team’s play, he told Sky Sports, “This is what the Villa crowd demand.”

“We’re at home with 42,000 people, and we want to be high-energy, high-tempo, but we can’t be reckless at the same time.”

“It’s too early to set medium- and long-term objectives.” It’s all about the for me.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”