Following the Woolpack explosion, Emmerdale fans believe Meena and Manpreet are both dead.

In tonight’s Christmas Day episode of Emmerdale, a horrific fire blasted through the Woolpack, killing Meena and Manpreet.

Al has been conniving and plotting for weeks to get his hands on the Woolpack, which he intends to transform into luxury flats.

He has already made significant adjustments to the team as a result of his success in investing and becoming a partner.

However, joint owners Chas and Marlon were quick to discover his scheme and have done everything they can to prevent the Woolpack from converting.

Gavin sent Al a threatening message on tonight’s episode, and Al was subsequently disturbed when he saw Gavin chatting to Ellis.

With the strain mounting, Al devised a strategy and set fire to the Woolpack.

Al set a timer and whisked the mixture.