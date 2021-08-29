Following the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Sarah Palin labels Biden a liar. ‘Should’ve Known It Was Coming.’

Sarah Palin, a former Republican vice presidential candidate and governor of Alaska, termed President Joe Biden a “liar” for his management of the US troop withdrawal operation in Afghanistan, saying that “we should’ve seen it coming.”

“I mean, based on Biden’s track record in government, nearly 50 years of disaster after blunder, people in his own party…

“I was letting Americans know, letting voters know before the vote against [former President]Trump that he gets everything wrong,” Palin stated on Fox News’ Watters’ World on Saturday.

She predicted that the president would provide nothing but disaster, and that “nothing but tragedy would occur under his watch.”

Palin went on to slam Biden’s credibility, referring to their 2008 vice presidential debate, saying, “He was a liar back then, he is a liar today.”

Biden might retire rather than be impeached for his performance nearly nine months into his presidency, according to the former governor.

“I think Republicans in Congress are wasting their time talking about impeaching him because they would never do it,” she said. “Most politicians will speak about it but not do it.” “We stand a better chance of seeing him resign than of having him impeached.”

A number of politicians have chastised Biden for mishandling the evacuation procedure in Afghanistan.

Republican Florida Representative Michael Waltz said on Friday that the United States’ withdrawal of all soldiers from Afghanistan would lead to the return of Al-Qaeda, adding that “Biden threw all our bases away.”

During an appearance on Fox News, Waltz claimed, “[President Joe] Biden’s own intelligence agency is claiming that “the Taliban equals Al-Qaeda.” “Al-Qaeda will resurface, and they will attack the West once more. That will undoubtedly occur, and we will require assistance when future American soldiers are required to return.”

According to Waltz, the decision to withdraw soldiers from Afghanistan is comparable to the Obama administration’s decision to withdraw troops from Iraq “too quickly and too soon,” which resulted in the creation of the ISIS caliphate, which began attacks around the world.

Waltz, a former White House and Pentagon policy advisor, adding, “But we had fortitude to go back.” This is a condensed version of the information.