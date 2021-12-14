Following the Vaccine Lie, Cris Collinsworth was chastised for praising Aaron Rodgers’ “honesty.”

Cris Collinsworth, an NBC Sports football analyst, was widely chastised on social media for praising Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ honesty, despite Rodgers lying about his COVID-19 immunization status for the most of the season.

Collinsworth made the remarks during the NFL’s Sunday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. During the second quarter of the game, the seasoned announcer began to discuss Rodgers’ season.

The NFL previously penalized Rodgers after it was discovered that he had lied to the media when asked if he had been immunized. Rodgers replied that he had been “immunized,” but he did not specify whether or not he had got the vaccine.

In addition, the league noted that the quarterback had violated a number of other rules pertaining to unvaccinated player regulations. According to sources, this included going to a party without a mask.

Due to the NFL’s quarantine protocol, the 38-year-old later contracted COVID-19 and lost ten days of work.

While many football commentators, including former Pittsburgh Steelers player Terry Bradshaw, were angry with Rodgers for his false statements, Collinsworth praised him for being “honest.”

“[Rodgers] is unconcerned.” Have you ever seen a guy be more honest about anything, especially this year?” On the show, Collinsworth stated. “You may not agree with everything he says, but we’ve known exactly what he thinks about everything from the beginning of the season.” Collinsworth stated, “He had a lot of different things going on this year, for sure…he’ll tell you what he feels about anything.”

People on social media were eager to remark out the odd incident, and many wondered why the television veteran would refer to Rodgers as honest given his vaccination concerns.

“Have you ever heard a guy be more honest…yes, Cris, I’ve heard others be more honest,” Arizona Daily Star writer Michael Lev said on Twitter.

"Have you ever heard a guy be more honest…yes, Cris, I've heard others be more honest," Arizona Daily Star writer Michael Lev said on Twitter.

"Have you ever heard a man be more straightforward…" – On Aaron Rodgers, Collinsworth Yes, Cris, I'm sure you've heard others be more forthright— 13 December 2021, Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev)