Following the UFC fight update, Sean O’Malley makes a prediction for Paddy Pimblett vs Donald Cerrone.

Paddy Pimblett is expected to face UFC legend Donald Cerrone in 2022, according to rumors.

With a victory over Luigi Vendramini in September, Pimblett made a great UFC debut, and his stature in the industry has skyrocketed.

The Liverpool fighter’s emphatic first-round knockout caused shockwaves throughout the UFC, garnering him power on social media and prominence inside the sport.

He could now be in line to face the UFC’s all-time winningest fighter.

Cerrone has 23 victories in his ten years with the company and has told Chael Sonnen that he wants to fight Pimblett.

With the rumors swirling, UFC star Sean O’Malley has offered his opinion on how the bout will play out.

In an interview on his podcast, he said: “He might even beat ‘Cowboy’ [Cerrone] since ‘Cowboy’ doesn’t do well under duress.

“And Paddy is going to bring that fear, that feeling of, “Oh my God, you’re fighting Paddy.” Paddy might have a good fight on his hands.

“‘I’m not fighting for anyone other than myself,’ says ‘Cowboy.’ This is a unique battle.” O’Malley and Pimblett are considered two of the company’s brightest prospects, and a fight between the two is expected soon.

According to O’Malley: “We’d have to meet at a sensible weight, but that would be a fantastic battle. That’s a fight you create when I’m the champ and he’s the champ, not now, not next year, but when I’m the champ and he’s the champ.” The next bout between O’Malley and Pimblett is expected to take place in March or April.