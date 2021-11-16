Following the terror incident at Liverpool’s Women’s Hospital, the city’s Christmas markets have received an update on security.

Following the terror incident on Sunday, Liverpool City Council has released a security alert for the city’s Christmas markets.

Police have identified Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, as the perpetrator, who is suspected of detonating the device in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Al Swealmeen had recently rented a property on Rutland Avenue, near Sefton Park, which has now become important to the investigation, according to Counter Terrorism Police.

Four guys who had been detained in connection with the event have now been released.

Following the detonation, the UK’s terror threat level was raised to “severe,” indicating that an attack is “very likely.”

The Washington Newsday received an update from Liverpool City Council today on the security measures that will be in place for the city’s Christmas markets.

“The public’s safety is our top priority,” a council spokeswoman stated, “and there will be a sufficient amount of protection in place at the Christmas Markets.”

M&S Bank Arena’s security has also been beefed up in preparation for Radio City Hits Live on Friday.

All ticket holders will be contacted before the concert with an update on the security measures they may expect to see on the night, and those attending the event are asked to “be vigilant.”

The ACC Liverpool Group said in a statement: “Following the incident outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday November 14, we are working closely with Counter Terrorism Security Advisers, Merseyside Police, and our event organisers to ensure that the necessary security checks and requirements are in place for each event taking place across our campus.

“The ACC Liverpool Group takes providing high standards of safety and security across all of our venues very seriously, assessing and monitoring all processes on a regular basis in reaction to occurrences and changes in the UK Threat Level.

“We follow strict security standards and take pleasure in striking a professional balance between keeping a secure campus and providing a pleasant tourist experience.

They went on to say: “Walk-through metal detectors, luggage screenings, ticket and pass checks, on-site police personnel, and sniffer dogs are all visible safeguards. These are only a few of the security and customer service checks we carry out on a regular basis.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”