Following the terror attack in Liverpool, the government has announced big changes.

Major recommendations were announced by the Home Office just weeks after the bombing in Liverpool.

On Sunday, November 14, suspected terrorist Emad Al Swealmeen was killed after a device exploded in the back of a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital soon before 11 a.m.

Investigators discovered evidence that Al Swealmeen, the alleged bomber, had been purchasing explosive device components since at least April 2021.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, stated: “For the sale of explosive substances, the government already has stringent restrictions in place, as well as a strict licensing scheme for the most dangerous compounds.

“The latest incident in Liverpool, however, served as a vivid reminder of how terrorists attempt to damage us.

“My number one priority is public safety.

“As a result, it is appropriate that we tighten our restrictions to make it more difficult for terrorists to enter the country.