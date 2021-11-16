Following the terror attack in Liverpool, Muslim women are being harassed.

According to an MP, incidents of harassment directed at Muslim women have been reported in the Liverpool region where a terror attack occurred on Sunday.

Kim Johnson, a Labour Party member, representing the area that includes Liverpool’s Women’s Hospital, the site of the devastating vehicle bombing.

Ms Johnson spoke today, calling for togetherness in the community and revealing that her office has received instances of Muslim women in the region being abused.

“Liverpool has always been a varied and friendly city, and we take pride in being a city of sanctuary,” she said in Parliament. “Now, more than ever, we need to work together to assist our communities and show that we remain united against those who wish to divide us.”

“Situations like these always lead to an increase in race hatred, especially among Muslims, and my team has heard of incidents where women wearing the hijab have been subjected to abuse.”

She encouraged Kit Malthouse, the Home Office Minister, to look into the financing faith groups receive for security, especially during times of heightened risk like today.

“We must seize opportunities to draw lessons from this awful episode and take efforts toward a more functional asylum and immigration system,” Ms Johnson continued.

“As we continue to investigate the circumstances behind this horrific occurrence, we must remain vigilant but not alarmed; we must remain calm, look after one another, and band together like the great varied city that we are, refusing to allow anyone to use this situation to divide us.”

“At times like these, we must stand united, renew our commitment, and remember that we have far more in common than we have differences.”

Other local MPs echoed this demand for unity and minority protection.

“Liverpool is a welcoming city, a city of sanctuary, but we are not immune to minority communities feeling vulnerable at times like this,” Walton representative Dan Carden said. “I would invite the minister to reassure those communities that the government is working with local leaders to ensure their safety and security in the weeks ahead.”

