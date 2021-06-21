Following the stoppage of checkpoint activity, there are no figures available for claims.

According to the region’s Agriculture Minister, no numbers on compensation claims have been released as a result of the stoppage of construction on post-Brexit checks at Northern Ireland ports.

To implement checks on products arriving from the United Kingdom under the Northern Ireland Protocol, new point-of-entry infrastructure is necessary.

Additional checks on goods from the United Kingdom are “unnecessary and utterly unacceptable,” according to Edwin Poots, putting Northern Ireland firms and consumers in a “unfavorable situation.”

He further warned that if the numerous grace periods for the adoption of various inspections expire, the “situation would become impossible.”

The “controlled stop” of work by contractors hired to design and build the checkpoints, according to Mr Poots, has “triggered a compensation event.”

“The compensation claims evaluation process is ongoing, but DEARA [the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs]has not formally issued with any verified costs until all claims have been submitted by contractors and viewed in compliance with the contract,” he told MLAs.

Mr Poots said he wants to get both in the “coming few weeks” when asked when the ports will have certainty and clarity about their legal requirements.

“It is for the UK Government to make that decision, and the UK Government has been very well informed about the concerns, the complications, and the problems that are arising as a result of the Protocol by the DUP ministers in the Executive,” he said.

“I’m not sure whether any other country in the world has 26 other countries creating the regulations that are executed in that country, and individuals in that country have no vote over the rules that they are being asked to enforce. That is undemocratic… as a result, we cannot move forward with the Protocol.”

It’s a contentious issue that will require the full support of the Executive.

Sinn Fein MLA Liz Kimmons challenged Mr Poots on when the. (This is a brief piece.)