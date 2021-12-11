Following the Stephen Port investigation, MPs have called for an investigation into the Met Police’s ‘systemic homophobia.’

After an inquest ruled that errors by detectives investigating the victims of serial killer Stephen Port undoubtedly cost lives, a group of London MPs are pushing for a public inquiry into charges of systemic homophobia in the Metropolitan Police.

Families of the four young gay men murdered by sex predator Port have reiterated their claims that police discrimination played a role in officers’ unwillingness to listen to their warnings.

Dame Margaret Hodge and 17 other signatories wrote to Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick “to urge a public inquiry into whether the Met is institutionally homophobic,” according to Dame Margaret Hodge.

According to the letter, Dame Margaret, the Labour MP for Barking, was advised by the Met that an enquiry into the matter would not be proposed.

“The police have accepted their faults, adopted new protocols, and stressed that a shortage of resources was to blame,” the letter reads.

“However, resources alone does not account for the sheer number of police blunders in this case.

“The essential question that everyone is asking — whether institutional homophobia in the Met played a factor in these investigations – has still to be answered.”

The letter concludes that “an urgent public probe into whether institutional homophobia played a part in this case” is “imperative.”

On Friday, an inquest jury decided that detectives in Barking, east London, lost numerous opportunities to apprehend Port after he administered a deadly dose of the date-rape drug GHB to first victim Anthony Walgate and abandoned his body.

Port attacked three more times before being apprehended, killing each victim in very identical circumstances, with authorities unable to connect him to the previous fatalities despite detective work done by the victims’ families and friends.

Officers refuted claims of discrimination and homophobia, blaming errors on understaffing and a lack of resources, with some senior officers lashing out.

Inquest jurors found that police shortcomings “probably” led to the deaths of Mr Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25.

The MPs’ letter details a “litany of police mistakes,” including the refusal to fully examine individual fatalities because “a presumption was made.””

