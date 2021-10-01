Following the start of the FSG project, Liverpool could be on the verge of breaking the £100 million barrier.

The ceremonial ground breaking for a project that could help Liverpool break the £100 million barrier was held on Thursday afternoon at Anfield, with hard hats and smiles on display.

Jurgen Klopp, joined by Liverpool legends Sir Kenny Dalglish, Phil Neal, Ian Rush, and John Aldridge, performed the honors in front of the media at a drizzly Anfield, while the club’s chief executive Billy Hogan and representatives from the construction firm that will carry out the work, Buckingham Group, looked on.

It’s been a long time coming, but the £60 million restoration of the Anfield Road stand was finally approved in June, bringing the total capacity of the Reds’ legendary home to almost 61,000.

It is the second major redevelopment project at Anfield under Fenway Sports Group’s stewardship in recent years, following the major investment in the new Main Stand in 2016, which increased the stadium’s capacity to 54,000 after an additional 8,500 seats were added, as well as new hospitality lounges to increase matchday revenue streams.

The pandemic put a halt to the building of Anfield Road, and Liverpool, like all football teams, had to deal with significant losses as a result of the biggest healthcare crisis in a century, which compelled stadiums to close to supporters for well over a year.

As a result of the final two months of the season being played behind closed doors, matchday revenue dropped £13 million to £71 million in the 2019/20 accounts. And, with practically the entire season being played in front of empty stands, the Reds’ audited accounts for the financial year ending May 2021 will be released early next year, revealing enormous losses once again.

However, the past 18 months haven’t been typical, and fans have returned in droves to stadiums this season following society’s reopening thanks to the vaccination rollout. “The summary has come to an end.”