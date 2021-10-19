Following the spread of cancer, Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain reach out to George Alagiah of the BBC.

After George Alagiah’s cancer grew further, the presenters of Good Morning Britain reached out to him.

In April 2014, the legendary BBC newsreader was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

In a statement released on Monday, the 65-year-representative old’s announced that he will be stepping down from his duties to focus on his health following the spread.

“In a letter to colleagues in the press, Mr Alagiah said his medical team had opted to target the new tumor ‘hard and quickly,'” according to the statement.

“Over the next few months, he will get a combination of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.”

“Working on the show has ‘kept me sane over the previous few years,’ he said, adding, ‘I’m determined to come back.'”

During Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, presenters Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid reached out to the BBC newsreader.

“We wish him all the best,” Richard remarked, “and we’ll see you back very soon.”

Susanna agreed with the 65-year-old presenter, who also lauded George Alagiah’s recent efforts as he battled cancer.

“You have to explain on camera that you wouldn’t guess he was facing a major illness,” Richard continued.

“He looks terrific on camera, and he’s really on top of his game with his interviews,” he continued.

“We are all wishing George well and look forward to seeing him back in the newsroom,” a BBC spokesperson said.