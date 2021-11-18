Following the shooting of Young Dolph, a Tennessee Representative has called for a curfew.

Following the death of rapper Young Dolph on Wednesday, London Lamar, a Democratic member of the Tennessee state House of Representatives, has called for a curfew in Memphis.

“I’m suggesting to the @CityOfMemphis (and the Memphis City Council) that a citywide curfew be implemented!!” Following rumors of the rapper’s tragic shooting, Lamar stated in a Wednesday afternoon tweet.

I’m suggesting to @CityOfMemphis @MEM Council that a citywide curfew be implemented tonight!!

Rep. London Lamar (@RepLamar) is a member of the House of Representatives. 17 November 2021 Witnesses informed police that the 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot by someone who drove up to Makeda’s Homemade Cookies, a bakery near Memphis International Airport, on Wednesday. At the spot, he was pronounced dead.

The shooter is currently being sought by Memphis police. They’ve appealed for help from the public if they have any information.

There hasn’t been any mention of a possible motivation for the crime by the police. According to The Daily Memphian, the rapper has been in Memphis since Monday, visiting an aunt who is battling cancer.

“This tragedy is again another example of the senseless gun violence that we are seeing locally and across the country,” Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

"Our hearts go out to the Thorton family and all those who have been affected by this heinous act," Davis stated in his statement. "We're also committed to prosecuting those responsible for today's shooting."