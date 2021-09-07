Following the severe flooding in New York and New Jersey, Biden will make an infrastructure pitch.

During a visit to New York and New Jersey on Tuesday, President Joe Biden is expected to make a push for updating the nation’s infrastructure, according to the Associated Press.

Last week, the two states were hit by fatal floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ida’s remnants, which killed 50 people throughout the East Coast.

The president is traveling to the northeast to assess the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida. He’ll first arrive in Manville, New Jersey, before continuing on to Queens, New York. Queens was the most damaged of the city’s five boroughs by the flooding, which claimed the lives of 11 of New York City’s 13 residents. Last Thursday, Biden signed emergency declarations for both states.

Biden’s proposals will reflect his words from a visit to Louisiana, where Ida made ashore and where he argued for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan that is currently awaiting a House vote. In the lower house, Biden’s Democrats are seeking to make passage of the infrastructure plan conditional on passage of a far larger $3.5 trillion bill. After voting bipartisanly on the smaller bill, the Senate is unlikely to vote in favor of the larger version.

“Hurricane Ida is again another reminder that we must be prepared for the future hurricanes and superstorms, which will come more frequently and with more ferocity,” Biden warned last week.

Hurricane Ida is the most recent major meteorological catastrophe to hit Biden during his first year in office. Hurricane Henri hit the Northeast before Ida, and Biden had to lead a federal response to a catastrophic snowstorm that blanketed Texas little than a month after his inauguration. The government has also sought to assist states that are afflicted by frequent yet deadly forest fires.

Local officials have been debating how prepped they were before to Hurricane Ida and what they can do in the future. During a tour to Queens last week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressed her displeasure, saying that Ida demonstrated how existing infrastructure is unfit to handle extreme weather occurrences.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the storm’s strength took the city off guard. The Daily News said that when performing his own damage inspection in Queens, citizens mocked the mayor for not doing enough to prepare or respond. Brief News from Washington Newsday.