Following the setback at Anfield, Steven Gerrard has a major dilemma with Liverpool.

If this is what it’s like to watch a Steven Gerrard team, Liverpool should not be a part of it.

Countless away managers have come to Anfield over the years and just set up to not lose, employing physical tactics to try to unsettle the Reds and lining up defensively, diving deeper and deeper and wasting no time in time-wasting.

And few of them are particularly popular among Liverpool supporters. After all, it’s not the type of football people prefer to watch.

But, if witnessing Steven Gerrard return to Merseyside as an opposing manager wasn’t weird enough, seeing him line up his Aston Villa side in this manner seemed downright filthy.

As club captain, he will have been on the receiving end of similar abuse countless times, but now, instead of sharing their fury, he is the one provoking it.

In reality, he didn’t have much of a choice. This is a Liverpool team that has spoiled their fans under Jurgen Klopp’s reign, scoring a Premier League-high 44 goals in their first 15 games.

They are one of the top teams in the world, and finding a technique to overcome such tactics is crucial to their success.

However, they had to rely on a penalty from Mohamed Salah to win this match.

When they won the Premier League in 2019/20, they were known for grinding out narrow victories after narrow victories.

Last week’s late triumph against Wolves was a throwback to such performances, but Liverpool haven’t yet regained the same confidence and conviction in their ability to win games or score goals until the very last kick this season.

It’s a quality they’ll need to reclaim if they’re to beat Manchester City and Chelsea to the Premier League title this season, and Klopp will be hoping that recent victories against Villa and Wolves are the start of that process.

But how will the Reds fare now that Klopp is no longer in charge?

The German has turned this squad into one that has won both the Champions League and the Premier League and is capable of doing it again while playing spectacular, offensive football.

Liverpool is one of them. “The summary has come to an end.”