Following the results of an Ancestry DNA kit, a student was told she ‘doesn’t exist.’

After obtaining the results of her Ancestry DNA kit, a perplexed student was told she “didn’t exist.”

Lydia Ellen, who requested only to be referred to by her first and middle names, requested her medical information from her mother before starting university in Southampton.

However, while reviewing her vaccination record, she discovered that her MMR vaccination, which is generally given around the age of 18 months, was administered in July 1997.

Lydia was born in May 1998, thus she couldn’t have gotten her vaccine on that day.

According to The Washington Newsday, the 23-year-old said: “I was very perplexed… When I asked my parents, they were equally perplexed, as my mother would certainly know when I was born and vaccinated because they had me and took me in!” If I’m being honest, nothing has ever made me doubt my age! Most folks assumed I was younger than I actually was!” It had to be an honest blunder, I reasoned.” Lydia obtained an Ancestry DNA test for her birthday a few years later after getting intrigued about her ancestry and relatives.

Her results revealed that England and northwest Europe account for 34% of her genetic make-up, with North West England figuring significantly in her results.

For Lydia’s ancestry, Merseyside and the Wirral Peninsula were recognized as particularly important places.

However, after attempting to establish her family tree, she was left’shocked’ and ‘confused.’

Lydia expressed herself as follows: “I wanted to learn more because I don’t have a large family.

“I got my findings and they said my ancestors are largely from the UK, but when I attempted to type my name and date of birth into Ancestry to start my family tree, it said there was no one with my name and birthday on record, only people with my name but a different birthdate?””

The student resorted to TikTok to inquire about her identity.

“Why don’t I exist… when was I born… literally who am I!” she exclaimed.

Lydia was told her immunization records were a simple mistake after an investigation into the perplexing subject. “The summary has come to an end.”