Following the resignation of Willie Kirk, Jean-Luc Vasseur has been named Everton Women’s manager.

Following Willie Kirk’s departure earlier this month, Everton Women have named Jean-Luc Vasseur as their new manager.

Kirk left the club after a dismal start to the season, after a summer of investment that saw the Blues sign nine new players.

Vasseur brings a dazzling resume to Everton, having previously coached Olympique Lyonnais Feminine to Champions League success.

The Frenchman also won the French league, the Coupe de France, the Trophée des Championnes, and the Women’s International Champions Cup with his old team.

Vasseur was also named FIFA’s World Women’s Coach of the Year for 2020, and he wants Everton to compete on both a domestic and European level.

Following his appointment, he told evertontv, “It’s an honour to be here at Everton, which is such a great team in England.”

“I spoke with Sarvar Ismailov [Everton Women’s Sporting and Commercial Director], who told me that this is a large club with a long history and a bright future.”

“I’ve come to Everton to write new history and win titles. We have a lot of skill and resources, therefore I believe we have a lot of room to grow.

“My objective is to construct a club capable of qualifying for the Champions League. We must be patient and persevere in order to succeed.” Vasseur’s experience as a manager at the highest level, according to Sarvar Ismailov, the club’s Women Sporting and Commercial Director, may propel Everton Women forward.

“He’s the ideal choice for us,” he remarked. He has experience in both women’s and men’s football and has excelled in both.

“He has a deep understanding of the game and extensive expertise in a variety of settings. We wanted a proven winner, and he has a long list of accomplishments.

“We also sought someone whose DNA matched our club’s – someone with an offensive mindset and a willingness to fight until the end.”

“He is motivated and determined to develop everyone. Those were the major qualities we were searching for, and Jean-Luc met them all.”