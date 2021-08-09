Following the release of damaging images, a mental health nurse was fired.

After falling for a “vulnerable” patient who later became the father of her child, a mental health nurse was dismissed.

Susan Woodham was employed by Community Integrated Care (CIC) at Gordon House, a care home in Belmont Grove, Tuebrook, for those with “severe and lasting mental health difficulties.”

Ms Woodham’s regional manager received images purporting to show her kissing a patient at the facility in 2019, and she was summoned to a meeting on October 14 of that year.

Before even seeing the photos, the nurse claimed to having a relationship with a patient known only as “Resident A,” telling her boss, “I love him.”

Ms. Woodham also stated that she was aware that the relationship might jeopardize her career, and that she told the manager, “I don’t care.”

The next month, she was fired formally.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), which supervises the registry of nurses licensed to practice in the United Kingdom, was also notified of the matter.

Her ability to practice was deemed impaired by an independent disciplinary tribunal after the NMC charged her with misconduct for having an inappropriate sexual connection with a patient under her care.

“As for the situation with me and (the patient), we are still together… we are expecting a baby in September,” Ms Woodham informed the NMC in an email in April last year.

“Regardless of how we met, I realize things could have been done better, but I can’t alter that.” It is unclear whether the pair is still together today based on the verdict.

The patient came to Gordon House from the Broadoak mental health unit at Broadgreen Hospital, according to the panel’s decision, which was recently released.

“Although resident A had obvious vulnerabilities in relation to his mental health, he was deemed to have full capacity and seemed like a young man who could make informed decisions,” CIC’s regional manager told the NMC. The panel wrote: “The panel considered the inappropriateness of Mrs Woodham’s breach of professional boundaries and engagement in a relationship with a person under her stewardship.”

“It also took into consideration the statement of CIC’s Regional Manager, who claimed ‘during her.”Summary ends.”