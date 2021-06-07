Following the relaxation of limitations, Spain now welcomes vaccinated tourists.

Spain kicked off its summer tourism season by inviting vaccinated travelers from nearly every country, as well as European visitors who can show they are not infected with the coronavirus.

It also allowed cruise ships to dock at its ports again.

Non-vaccinated travelers from the EU’s 27 member states can now enter Spain with the results of current antigen testing, which are less expensive and faster than PCR tests for coronavirus.

Non-essential travelers are still prohibited from entering Spain from Brazil, India, and South Africa, where virus strains have been a major cause of worry.

Official certificates will be accepted as proof by authorities.