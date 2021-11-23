Following the rejection of rail link plans, residents in the town will be isolated.

Southport is set to be isolated due to the rejection of plans to connect the town, as well as the town’s weak connections to Manchester.

Although the beach town has benefited from its connections to Manchester and the Liverpool City Region, there was a case to be made for extending the town’s connectivity with the re-installation of Burscough Curves.

The Burscough Curves were two pieces of rail track that connected Preston, Ormskirk, and Liverpool to the Southport to Burscough train line.

The train route was closed in the 1960s, but plans to reconstruct it were drawn up and submitted to the government this year.

People would have been able to commute directly to Preston and Ormskirk without changing stations or lines thanks to the link.

A group of local MPs submitted a cross-party bid to the Restoring Your Railways Fund in February 2020, but the funding was refused down despite support from the Ormskirk, Preston, and Southport Travellers’ Association.

The Department of Transport has decided to reject a request for £50,000 in funds to conduct additional feasibility studies.

The plan called for relaying two miles of track in order to reestablish a two-way junction and reopen connections. The line would have used existing stations while also reopening Midge Hall in Leyland, which had been closed to passengers since 1961.

The ideas were billed as “high value, low cost,” with supporters claiming that they could be completed in two years and cost up to £35 million. The proposal sought only £50,000 in financing to do more feasibility studies and begin the drafting of a formal business case.

The plans, however, were not picked for financing in the third round of the government’s £500 million Restoring Your Railway Programme.

This news coincides with a proposal to cut Southport’s direct line to Manchester Piccadilly in half, with the train currently only running to Manchester Oxford Road.

Following the initial round of consultation earlier this year, a new option known as “B+” was proposed, which includes an hourly service between Southport, Wigan, and Manchester Oxford Road, but falls short of demand. “The summary has come to an end.”