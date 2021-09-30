Following the recent puppy boom, a veterinarian has issued a warning about a dog vaccine scarcity.

After one veterinarian issued a warning to its patients, pet owners have expressed alarm about a possible lack of immunizations for dogs and cats.

This week, a clinic in Essex emailed registered members to advise that until the situation changed, it had to prioritize puppies, kittens, and first-year vaccine boosters.

Annual vaccine boosters for all other animals will be delayed by three months, according to the Wylie Veterinary Centre.

It claims that this is safe to perform and that it follows the manufacturer’s instructions.

“As far, we are unsure as to when the issue will be rectified,” the center wrote in an email to consumers. “We are in continual touch with vaccine producers and will provide further details as we receive them.”

While there is no documented cause for the shortfall and insufficient data to say how widespread it is, the massive increase in pets purchased during the national lockdown could be a factor.

According to the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association, 3.2 million families in the UK bought a pet in the first year of the pandemic.

In addition, the number of animals abandoned or abandoned at animal shelters has increased. In the last few weeks, the Dogs Trust organization has seen a 35 percent surge in calls about giving up dogs.

When the UK reopened, many people returned to work, and they may no longer be able to care for or afford the animals they had acquired during the lockdown.

For some years, the British Veterinarian Association (BVA) has been warning of probable veterinary shortages as a result of the termination of freedom of movement when the UK exited the EU.

As veterinary practices across the country deal with staff shortages and increased demand for services, it recently recommended potential pet owners to “think long and hard before taking on a new pet.”

The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS), the UK’s veterinary regulator, reported that 155 veterinarians from the EU arrived in the UK between January and May 2021.

In comparison, 533 were reported during the same time period in 2019.

“We are hearing anecdotally from members about,” said Justine Shotton, president of the British Veterinary Association (BVA).

“The summary comes to an end.”