Following the quarantine declaration, travel companies have seen an increase in amber list bookings.

Bookings to countries on the amber list have increased as a result of the declaration that fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine upon their return, according to travel companies.

On Thursday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told MPs that UK vacationers who have got two NHS vaccinations will no longer be needed to self-isolate for ten days when returning to England from amber-listed areas.

Skyscanner, a travel company, saw a 53 percent spike in traffic from the UK 30 minutes after the announcement compared to the same period on Wednesday.

“It’s evident that people are itching to be able to travel again within the rules, as indicated by the quick rise in searches and bookings we’ve seen as destinations have been added to the green list,” Skyscanner’s Martin Nolan said.

“This is a watershed moment for the UK travel industry, which has been waiting for policies that will actually assist in relaunching travel in a secure, smart, and sustainable manner.

“This action will reunite families and allow people to finally plan trips to their favorite sites throughout the world, many of which will be thrilled to welcome UK visitors for the first time in a year.”

The video is currently loading.

Unavailable video To play, simply click or tap the play button.

Soon, the video will begin to play automatically.

8Cancel

Now is the time to play

Web traffic surged in the moments following the announcement, according to Thomas Cook, and has only increased since then.

“Searches for Greece have tripled in volume and will be the biggest winner from families planning last-minute summer vacations,” a spokeswoman said.

“(Before Thursday), we sold very few vacations to amber nations, such as Greece, mainland Spain, and the Canaries.) The summary comes to a close.