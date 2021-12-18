Following the Premier League COVID postponements, a former Liverpool executive provides a circuit breaker update.

Rick Parry, the chairman of the English Football League, has hinted that football may be suspended owing to an increase of Covid-19 instances.

Everton and Liverpool have both been hit by the coronavirus in recent days, causing Premier League matches to be postponed.

Everton’s match against Leicester City on Sunday has been postponed due to an increase of cases in the Foxes’ camp.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones were all pulled out of Liverpool’s midweek win over Newcastle United due to positive drug tests.

Despite this, Liverpool’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday will go on as planned.

Aston Villa’s match against Burnley was postponed on Saturday, making six of the weekend’s ten fixtures postponed so far.

Games throughout the Championship, League One, and League Two have all been postponed due to mounting instances, so it’s not just the Premier League that’s been affected.

However, Parry, who served as Liverpool’s chief executive from 1998 to 2009, appears to have ruled out the idea of a season-ending suspension due to escalating adverse test results.

“We’ll use a circuit breaker if we believe it will help, but there’s no scientific evidence to suggest it will,” Parry told Football Focus.

“We must stick together, remain cool, and continue to make balanced judgments based on the most up-to-date information.

“We thought whether a quick circuit breaker this weekend would help, but it wouldn’t, to be honest.

“There is no scientific evidence that it would be beneficial, because there are regions where games can be played and others where they cannot.

“There has been discussion of the government going on a two-week lockdown after Christmas, so that may be taken away from us.

“Listening to the scientists, we’re collecting more information; they need more data to figure out where we’re headed with this new strain. It’s far too early to say.

“We might be in a different situation next week.”