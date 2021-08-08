Following the pandemic, cruise ship visits to Liverpool have quickly recovered.

The cruise industry in Liverpool is showing signs of recovery from the coronavirus, with visitors sailing from the city once more.

When travel came to a halt in March of last year, the industry was one of the hardest hit.

Cruise ships were unable to function for well over a year due to the pandemic.

However, staff told Liverpool Council’s culture and tourist select committee that the business had recovered swiftly after sailings were resumed earlier this summer.

“Remarkably, the recovery in 2021 has been quick; 107 cruise calls are confirmed, 40 of which are Turnaround calls (passengers starting and ending their cruise in Liverpool), producing a revenue of around £1.5 million,” stated Liverpool Council’s Angie Redhead in her report.

Two of the world’s largest cruise ships, Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas and MSC Virtuosa, have visited Liverpool so far this year.

At this early stage, the city has 103 cruise calls confirmed for 2022, indicating that the upswing will continue into next year.

However, the paper warns that the sector would likely take two years to recover, and that timeframe is subject to other developments within the pandemic, with some cruise lines already suffering losses.

“It is expected that the cruise sector will take two years to fully recover to pre-Covid 19 levels,” according to the paper.

“There have been a lot of cruise line casualties, one of which was Cruise and Maritime Voyages, a long-time client of Cruise Liverpool; however, it’s fantastic to hear that they’ve resurfaced as Ambassador Cruise Line.

“Fred Olsen, who have worked on the Mersey for many years, sold their aging tonnage and replaced it with newer, larger vessels, benefiting Liverpool in the process.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the epidemic, the city council indicated that it was still dedicated to building a new cruise terminal, which had been a long-standing aim of former mayor Joe Anderson.

The timeline for a new terminal, on the other hand, is currently unknown.

Liverpool City Council welcomed the MMO’s decision to award a Harbour Revision Order for the city’s new terminal, according to a statement.

