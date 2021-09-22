Following the outbreak, the government issued an urgent warning to all pet owners in the United Kingdom.

Following a Salmonella epidemic, the UK government has issued a warning to pet owners.

Scientists have confirmed a link between Salmonella found in Monkfield Nutrition Ltd feeder mice transported across all four UK nations and an outbreak of human Salmonella illnesses.

Although the risk to the general population is negligible, reptile owners who acquire particular feeder rodents for their pets are advised to take extra steps to avoid contracting salmonellosis.

The feeder rodents in question are commonly given to reptiles, notably snakes, and were imported from Lithuania and sold in a variety of stores.

The FSA, which is in charge of animal feed safety and regulation, is collaborating with public health and animal health authorities, as well as a variety of other inside and outside government partners.

The Agency is also in communication with local governments and Monkfield Nutrition Ltd, which has notified all of its clients of the new obligations in the near future.

The outbreak was first studied in 2015, and about 850 human cases have been reported to date, with the majority of cases (but not all) occurring in households with one or more pet reptiles.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can be found in the guts of many animals, particularly reptiles.

The bacteria can be transmitted from carrier animals to humans, causing sickness. Though Salmonella infection in adults usually results in short-term illness, it can also lead to more serious symptoms such as diarrhoea, fever, vomiting, and stomach pain.

It can have catastrophic implications, especially for babies, small children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems, and in rare situations, it can lead to hospitalization.

“We are recommending pet handlers to observe good hygiene when handling feeder rats and pet reptiles to prevent the risk of becoming ill with salmonella,” Tina Potter, Head of Incidents at the FSA, stated.

“With each sale of feeder rats, retailers must include a pamphlet describing the risks of handling and feeding this sort of material to reptiles, as well as the significance of basic hygiene.

“This is to ensure that pet owners have a clear understanding of the potential risks and have access to information to help them mitigate them.”

