Following the opioid crisis, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has removed the Sackler family name from its galleries.

“Seven designated display spaces in the Museum, including the wing that contains the famed Temple of Dendur, will no longer retain the Sackler name,” the museum and the Sackler family said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Museum and the families of Dr. Mortimer and Dr. Raymond Sackler have amicably agreed to take this move to allow The Met to advance its fundamental mission,” the statement added.

Purdue Pharma, a pharmaceutical behemoth founded and owned by the Sackler family, has been publicly chastised for their part in America’s opioid crisis. It has also been sued multiple times for allegedly overprescribing its addictive medications, the most famous of which being OxyContin.

As part of a $8 billion settlement, the Sackler family pled guilty to federal criminal charges in October. As part of the settlement, the corporation confessed that it “knowingly and consciously conspired with others to aid and abet” doctors who supplied its prescription “without a legitimate medical reason and outside the regular course of professional practice.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 500,000 Americans have died from opioid overdoses since 1999.

The Met told Artnet News that the Sackler-named galleries were “under review” following the settlement.

In recent years, some institutions have ceased accepting donations from the family.

The Sackler family has also been accused of draining money from Purdue over a period of years prior to the company’s bankruptcy filing in an attempt to defraud the bankruptcy system.

Lawyers for the Sacklers filed papers on Monday opposing family members’ plans to “deliberately damage Purdue so it could not reorganize [under bankruptcy procedures]without” the Sacklers’ billions of dollars.

The Sacklers said on Thursday that the family name would be removed from the Met in order for new sponsors to step forward.

In a statement, descendants of Mortimer and Raymond Sackler said, "Our families have always enthusiastically supported the Met, and we feel this to be in the best interest of the Museum and the essential function that it serves." "The first of these donations was given about fifty years ago.