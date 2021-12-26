Following the Omicron alert, Boris Johnson may implement four lockdown steps.

According to sources, a crunch meeting tomorrow would examine new Covid limitations for the New Year and beyond.

Sir Patrick Vallance and Professor Chris Whitty will participate in a virtual crunch meeting to review the most recent data.

Boris Johnson’s cabinet will examine their next move after he stated repeatedly that if additional measures are needed to control Omicron, he would not hesitate to act after Christmas.

However, according to the Mirror, it is unclear how much’say’ Mr Johnson will have.

The PM might give in to rebellious Conservatives’ demands for no further limits, or he could heed the recommendations of Government scientific experts, who advocate for tighter measures.

Conservative MPs wanting to succeed David Cameron have been told that supporting severe measures could jeopardize their chances.