Following the news of Roberto Firmino’s injury, Liverpool fans have said the same thing.

Liverpool will resume their Premier League campaign on Sunday when they travel to Leeds United.

While Reds fans have become accustomed to players not being available for selection following international breaks, certain crucial players are unable to participate at Elland Road due to injuries.

As a result of FIFA’s five-day regulation, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino are currently barred from participating against Leeds United. This is due to the fact that the trio failed to report for international service with Brazil.

Under Jurgen Klopp, all three have established themselves as key members of the team and will be greatly missed if they are unavailable.

Alisson and Fabinho could play if the verdict is overturned, but Klopp stated on Thursday that Firmino is out due to injury. “Bobby is not [fit], clearly it happened in the game [against Chelsea],” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated.

Following this recent update, Liverpool fans rushed to social media to vent their dissatisfaction with Firmino’s injury, particularly the absence of a timetable for his recovery.

The Brazil international has only started one Premier League match this season, a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, so this latest setback will come as a shock, especially given Liverpool’s promising start to the season.

Firmino is a one-of-a-kind striker, and his high-intensity link play has been at the heart of Klopp’s razor-sharp final-third effort.

He would also have been an excellent choice to lead the line against Leeds, a squad known for its high level of energy and aggression under manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Even though the Reds have attacking options like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, and Harvey Elliott, it’s understandable that so many people are concerned about Firmino’s rehabilitation.