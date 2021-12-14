Following the Newcastle deal, Liverpool lose a member of Jurgen Klopp’s backroom team.

Jurgen Klopp has lost a crucial member of his backroom team to a Premier League opponent.

Mark Leyland, who worked as a performance analyst for Liverpool, has left the club to join Newcastle United.

At Newcastle, the 36-year-old will now take on a more hands-on role as a first-team coach analyst.

Eddie Howe, the new manager of the Magpies, worked with Leyland at Burnley until the latter joined Liverpool in 2013.

And it looks that Howe has used his past professional relationship to land his man, since the two have maintained contact since their days at Turf Moor.

Klopp and his assistant, Pep Lijnders, reportedly granted their OK for Leyland to quit Anfield and head to St James’ Park, according to the Independent.

It’s also reported that Liverpool would have preferred him to stay, but the club didn’t want to get in the way of the 36-year-career old’s advancement.

The article goes on to say: “Liverpool believes that the great demand for its personnel reflects the world-class operation that has been established behind the scenes. Exits are not an issue because the club’s structure, talent pool, and transition process are all sound.” While with the Reds, Leyland was in charge of post-game operations as well as top player development.

But mapping a road out of the relegation zone will be his new team’s first concern, with tense matches against Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Everton on the horizon.