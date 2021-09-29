Following the Nassar Scandal, Michigan is considering revising the amount of time victims of sexual assault have to file a lawsuit.

According to the Associated Press, lawmakers in Michigan are exploring several bills dealing with sexual assault cases that could give victims extra time to sue for damages in the aftermath of the University of Michigan’s molestation scandal.

For the second time since 2018, the Legislature is considering altering existing laws. After Larry Nassar was convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of female athletes under the false pretense of medical treatment, notably at Michigan State University, lawmakers passed similar legislation.

The new legislation would allow victims of the late University of Michigan professor Dr. Robert Anderson to file lawsuits that were previously blocked by the statute of limitations. If government institutions knew or should have known about an accused’s prior sexual misbehavior and did not intervene, the immunity defense would be nullified.

Similar government immunity legislation stalled three years ago, after Michigan State agreed to a $500 million settlement for Nassar’s victims, due to opposition from universities, schools, municipalities, businesses, and the Catholic Church, who were concerned about the financial consequences of facing an unknown number of lawsuits for old allegations.

State Representative Ryan Berman, a Republican from Oakland County’s Commerce Township, who is sponsoring the immunity bill, stated, “These survivors deserve their day in court.”

The House Oversight Committee will host the first of many hearings on the legislation on Thursday. Former University of Michigan wrestler Tad DeLuca and football player Jon Vaughn are among those set to testify.

“They have the opportunity to tell their stories. “I think they’re really brave,” said state Representative Karen Whitsett, a Detroit Democrat whose measure would give sex assault victims a one-year window to sue regardless of the statute of limitations.

In 2018, the legislation was altered to allow Nassar victims to sue retrospectively, and persons who were sexually molested as youngsters could file a lawsuit until they were 28 years old, or three years from the time they realized they had been abused.

Whitsett’s bill would extend the option to adults, allowing them to file a lawsuit until the later of 10 years from the day the claim arises, their 28th birthday, or six years (rather than three) from the date they discover they have been abused.

"Survivors must be empowered. They must possess.