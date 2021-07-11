Following the murder of a 23-year-old woman during a night out, a second guy has been detained.

After a 23-year-old guy was killed while watching the game with his pals, a second man has been arrested.

Duncan Browne was attacked by three males on Hanover Street on Sunday morning and suffered a heart collapse (July 3)

The young firefighter from Kirkby died the next day in hospital, surrounded by his family.

A 37-year-old Liverpool man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

He has been detained for unrelated reasons.

A 36-year-old guy from Liverpool was also arrested today (Sunday) in connection with Duncan’s murder.

He is currently being questioned by detectives while in detention.

Duncan had “every right” to return home safely following a night out with his companions, according to detectives probing the murder.

Flowers, balloons, and football scarves, as well as a succession of heartfelt memorials to Mr Browne, were left at the scene of the fatal attack on Hanover Street this week.

A team of investigators is working around the clock to track down the perpetrators, and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call police.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the City Buffet restaurant between 3.20 a.m. and 3.40 a.m. on Sunday is asked to come forward and call the police.

Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000465224.