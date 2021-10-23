Following the Mask Mandate, the Pennsylvania School Board has received violent anti-Semitic threats.

A Pennsylvania school board president claims she has received violent anti-Semitic threats as a result of the district’s decision to implement a mask mandate in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Last month, three parents of Pennsbury School District kids sued over a policy mandating pupils to wear masks in class and on buses. Others have attended school board meetings in recent months to express their dissatisfaction with the school’s implementation of COVID-19 limits and classroom lectures on racism and diversity.

Pennsbury School Board President Christine Toy-Dragoni said in a statement on Friday that she had recently received emails, social media messages, and text messages threatening “every woman in my family with rape, every man in my family with significant injury,” as well as threats to publish her personal information and murder her.

“As if all of this wasn’t bad enough,” Toy-Dragoni wrote, “a number of e-mails my other board members have received are virulently anti-Semitic.” “Many of the messages were anti-immigrant, including threats of rape against my family and me. Other messages were horribly anti-trans.” “My colleagues are rightfully afraid of speaking out publicly because of the ugly and ubiquitous nature of these threats,” she continued. “These threats of violence and sexual assault, as well as utterances of transphobic, anti-immigrant, and anti-Jewish hatred, are not protected by the Constitution, and the FBI must investigate.” Along with her explanation, Toy-Dragoni posted censored screenshots of some of the texts. “Death to the Jew” and “Good men are waking up to the Jew illness” were among the threatening messages. She was “fortunate” that her parents did not “murder you and your entire family,” according to one message. The board president stated that she would hand over unfiltered versions of the communications she received to her local FBI office and that she would “completely cooperate with any investigation and prosecution conducted by the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.” Toy-Dragoni also mentioned that US Attorney General Merrick Garland had urged the FBI and federal prosecutors earlier this month to handle the “disturbing trend” of increased harassment and threats directed at school board members, teachers, and employees.

"Threats against public officials are not only illegal, but they also go against our country's essential values," says the statement.