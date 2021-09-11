Following the loss of his wife, Engelbert Humperdinck claims he was on the verge of canceling a tour in the United Kingdom.

Patricia, 85, had been married to the crooner for over 60 years before she died in February from Covid-19. For more than a decade, she had been afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease.

The family had to wait an excruciating amount of time to transfer Patricia’s body back to Leicester from Los Angeles, according to Humperdinck, whose hits include Release Me and The Last Waltz.

“Things aren’t looking good,” he said. It hasn’t been simple. From February until July, we had to wait to bring her back to England. Leicester is ours, but we couldn’t return her until we had permission. We had to wait months for the burial, and it was all too much for me.”

Humperdinck also revealed that his The Legend Continues UK tour, which is set to begin in October, was almost canceled. “I felt I couldn’t face it, but my entire family urged, ‘Don’t you think she’d want you to do what you do instead of sitting at home?’ What are your plans if you don’t?’ So that’s what I’m going to do.”

“It’s going to be terribly difficult,” Humperdinck continued. I deal with delicate lyrics differently now than I did before, and I read lyrics differently now than I did before, but I’m confident my little child will keep an eye on me.”

Patricia was surrounded by three of their four children when she died, according to Humperdinck, with the fourth on video call.