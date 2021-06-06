Following the Lord Dyson report, the BBC board will reassess its editorial procedures.

Following Lord Dyson’s findings into the 1995 Panorama interview with Diana Princess of Wales, the BBC board will start an investigation into the efficiency of the broadcaster’s editorial practices and governance.

The former master of the rolls decided that journalist Martin Bashir had obtained the global exclusive through “deceptive behavior,” and that an internal BBC probe a year later had hushed it up.

The BBC board of directors accepted the errors detailed in the 127-page paper in a statement, saying it intended to avoid repeating previous “mistakes.”

“We accept Lord Dyson’s conclusions in their entirety and express our regret to all those affected by the acknowledged failings,” it stated.

“We recognize the impact that the events described in it have had on so many people, not least those whose lives were directly affected by what occurred.

“We also accept that the BBC’s audiences had a right to expect more.”

The Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee has also announced that it will host a hearing in June to look into the issues presented by the report.

“We feel the BBC has more questions to answer following Lord Dyson’s findings last week and more speculation in the media over the weekend, including opinions expressed by Martin Bashir himself,” said committee chairman Julian Knight.

“We want to speak with those who were involved at the time of the screening and in the years that followed, as this show continues to make news more than 25 years later.

“Scrutiny of the BBC has never been more important for the broadcaster, and we will play our part in it by investigating events and processes that are key to maintaining audiences’ trust in the BBC.”

A panel of non-executive board directors, led by Sir Nick Serota, senior independent director of the BBC, will evaluate the BBC board.

Ian Hargreaves and Sir Robbie Gibb, non-executive members of the BBC’s editorial rules and standards committee, will back it up, and it will report to the corporation. (This is a brief piece.)