Following the lockdown delay, the Foreign Office has issued new travel advice for France, Spain, Italy, Dubai, and Portugal.

New numbers reveal that vacationers can save a lot of money if they go to a resort on the government’s amber list.

According to price comparison website TravelSupermarket, average rates for vacations in Portugal in July and August decreased by 64% in the week after the government changed the country’s status from green to amber.

According to the company, seven-night family package trips during the school holidays can be had for as little as £180 per person.

Traveling to Wales may become more expensive as the Welsh government contemplates imposing a tourism tax.

People returning to the UK from amber countries must self-isolate for 10 days at home.

On the quarantine-free green list, there are no feasible significant summer hotspots.

The government, on the other hand, is advising people to stay away from amber destinations.

The newest Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) travel advice for France, Spain, Italy, Dubai, and Portugal is available here.

Based on the current evaluation of COVID-19 threats, the FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the United Arab Emirates.

Residents, tourists, and visitors arriving in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from or through the United Kingdom must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure and present the certificate at check-in.

Travellers arriving in Dubai may be forced to do a second COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival, and will be asked to isolate until the results of the second COVID-19 PCR test.

Based on the current COVID-19 risk assessment, the FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Italy.

Entry to Italy from the United Kingdom is no longer limited to Italian residents and those in dire need. COVID-19 measures, on the other hand, are still in effect.

If you want to fly, you must provide the airline a COVID-19 quick antigenic or molecular swab test that was negative no more than 48 hours before your flight.

Quarantine is no longer required upon arrival in Italy from May 16 to July 30, unless travelers arrive without documentation of a negative test.

Travelers who arrive without a negative test will be turned away. The summary comes to a close.