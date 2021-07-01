Following the lifting of the lockdown, Revolution Bars has seen a surge in demand.

The reopening of its locations following the relaxing of lockout restrictions showed stronger demand than first projected, according to Revolution Bars executives, who expect sales to exceed projections this year.

Despite the fact that seats account for only 28% of total capacity in the company’s 66 bars across the country, revenues are currently 86 percent more than they were before the epidemic struck in 2019.

Customers cannot purchase beverages from the bar at the moment, and bars and pubs must only offer table service.

However, there was a word of warning for the winter months, as management stated that any increase in instances could result in new limits later in the year.

While we anticipate great demand for our late-night menu, we remain apprehensive about potential business constraints during the winter months.

Based on client feedback over the last six weeks, executives feel there is significant further pent-up demand.

They are, however, concerned about the potential impact of the Covid-19 epidemic and have requested the government to keep the limitations in place until later this month.

Because of the enhanced confidence, the firm expects underlying pre-tax losses for the year to be £12.5 million, which is lower than expected, thanks to lower bank obligations.

“As predicted, we have continuing to observe significant pent-up demand and a swift rebound across the country in our bars following indoors reopening,” said CEO Rob Pitcher.

“We were unhappy to learn that the much-anticipated ‘Freedom Day’ of June 21 had been postponed, but the new date of July 19, when our bars will be able to trade freely, appears more assured than ever.

“After 16 months of government-imposed restrictions on our business, our clients are eager to enjoy the full range of our services.

“While we anticipate great demand for our late-night offering, we remain wary about potential business constraints throughout the winter.”