Following the lifting of the La Porte shelter-in-place order, Texas officials are investigating a chemical incident.

The shelter-in-place order issued by Texas officials on Wednesday morning in response to a chemical incident at the Dow Chemical site in La Porte has been withdrawn.

The city’s office of emergency management has issued an evacuation order for individuals residing within a half-mile radius of the Bayport facility.

Around 7:35 a.m., the incident occurred. when a tank wagon of hydroxyethyl acrylate, an acrylic used in adhesives, weatherization, and coatings, over-pressurized, causing a chemical spill.

If eaten, hydroxyethyl acrylate can cause eye impairment and serious skin burns.

A tank is venting at Dow’s Houston Operations Bayport plant, according to officials. Employees were asked to evacuate the facility out of an abundance of caution, and a shelter in place was issued for the surrounding region outlined below.”

Officials found no evidence that the incident had an off-site impact after reviewing data. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee confirmed that the Pollution Control Services Department has initiated an investigation into the chemical incident.

“I am aware of the continuing chemical situation in La Porte,” she said. We’ve reached out to Harris County’s Pollution Control Services Department, which is on the scene and investigating the problems. He tweeted, “We’re examining all legal measures to keep Harris County residents safe.”

Although the evacuation zone primarily consisted of industrial enterprises, at least one community with fewer than ten dwellings was included.

A nearby elementary school was also forced to evacuate, but has subsequently been allowed to reopen.