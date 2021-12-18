Following the latest postponement, the Premier League has confirmed its stance on Spurs vs Liverpool and other fixtures.

After even more positive Covid-19 cases, another Premier League match has been postponed.

Five games were already canceled this weekend due to growing instances, and now Aston Villa’s home match against Burnley has been canceled as well.

Manchester United vs. Brighton, Southampton vs. Brentford, Watford vs. Crystal Palace, and West Ham vs. Norwich had already been ruled out this weekend.

Everton’s game against Leicester City at Goodison Park on Sunday had already been postponed due to positive cases in the Foxes’ camp.

Liverpool is set to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and the match is expected to go ahead as planned.

Villa confirmed more positive cases in the playing squad when announcing the postponement, and they apologized to Burnley for the inconvenience.

The Premier League also issued a statement confirming that the four games scheduled for this weekend are still on.

“The remaining four Premier League matches scheduled to be played this weekend are now scheduled to proceed as planned,” the governing body said.

“Based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement instructions sent to all clubs, the Board evaluates request to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis.”

“Aston Villa can confirm that today’s Premier League match against Burnley has been postponed due to an elevated number of positive Covid-19 test results within our playing squad,” the statement read.

“The results of PCR testing and Lateral Flow Tests, which were performed yesterday prior to training, were received this morning, confirming additional depletion of our playing squad, which had already been impacted for our trip to Norwich in midweek.”

“All positive test subjects are currently being isolated in accordance with Premier League and government guidelines and regulations.”

“The Club regrets the inconvenience given to Burnley Football Club, both our own fans and the Burnley fans expected to attend the game, but we have acted as quickly as possible this morning to minimize disruption.”

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones were all absent from Liverpool’s midweek triumph over Newcastle due to positive cases.