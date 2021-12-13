Following the Kentucky tornado disaster, China has offered humanitarian assistance to the United States.

China offered humanitarian aid to the United States on Monday in the aftermath of the tornadoes that ravaged several Midwestern and Southern states on Friday night, with Mayfield, Kentucky, among the hardest hit.

During a press event on Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), a vice-ministerial agency of the People’s Republic of China, made the announcement.

According to state-run media CGTN, CIDCA spokesperson Xu Wei told reporters, “We have noted that a lot of U.S. states have been affected by powerful tornadoes recently, causing substantial casualties and property damage.”

“We expressed our condolences and stated our willingness to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the afflicted individuals based on the needs of the United States,” he added.

A tornado that struck Mayfield, a city of about 10,000 people in western Kentucky, is thought to have killed at least 100 people.

During a press conference on Saturday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear described the devastation as “unlike anything I have ever seen in my life.”

