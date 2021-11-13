Following the indictment of Steve Bannon, Eric Swalwell expects Mark Meadows to comply with a subpoena.

After criminal charges were brought against Steve Bannon, Representative Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) projected that Mark Meadows, a former assistant to ex-President Donald Trump, would eventually cooperate with his January 6 Committee subpoena.

Swalwell made the comments during an interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace shortly after Bannon, Trump’s former White House chief strategist, was indicted on contempt charges by a federal grand jury for disobeying the committee’s subpoena. Meadows, who failed to show up for a private meeting with the House subcommittee planned for 10 a.m. Friday, could be the next to face criminal contempt charges.

“Mark Meadows, like many others, will realize he doesn’t look good in orange and will come forward and want to cooperate,” Swalwell predicted. “The Justice Department has demonstrated that there is no other option.” Perhaps Mark Meadows believed that under Joe Biden, the years of lawlessness would continue. “They aren’t,” says the narrator. He stated, “Not coming forward will be regarded by the inquiry as a sense of guilt—that he would only disclose something that incriminates the president and his conduct.” “His silence would be interpreted negatively by them.” In a letter to Meadows on Thursday, Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss. ), chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Attack on the United States Capitol, said there was “no acceptable legal basis” for his “continuing opposition to the Select Committee’s subpoena.”

Meadows’ lawyer, George Terwilliger, was cautioned in the letter that his “failure to attend at the deposition, and to deliver responsive documents” would be viewed as “willful non-compliance” by the committee. Meadows was involved in a “sharp legal conflict with the committee,” according to Terwilliger’s office. On the advice of Trump’s legal team, Bannon said he defied his subpoena. The former president had threatened to use executive privilege to “fight” the committee’s subpoenas. Trump’s assertion was dismissed by Vice President Joe Biden, who wields executive privilege as the sitting president.

In addition, a federal court decided earlier this week that Trump could not use executive privilege to prevent the National Archives from providing information to the committee. The judge noted that executive privilege did not last “indefinitely,” but that “Presidents are.” This is a condensed version of the information.