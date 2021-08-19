Following the Indiana factory shooting, Grandmother and Granddaughter are dead, and a suspect is in custody.

On Wednesday, a grandmother and granddaughter who worked together at an automobile seats facility near Frankfort, Indiana, were fatally shot as they arrived at work.

Pamela Sledd, 62, and her 21-year-old granddaughter Promise Mays were shot in the NHK factory parking lot after arriving during a shift change at around 4:15 p.m. local time, according to Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly. Further than that, there were no other injuries.

Following a brief high-speed automobile chase, the accused killer, identified as Gary C. Ferrell II, was apprehended and put into custody. Farrell worked at the plant as well, but the cause for the fatal shooting is still unknown.

During a press conference, Kelly said, “The two folks who lost their lives today were a grandmother and a granddaughter who were traveling to work together to start their shift.” “At this point, I can’t say whether they were slain at random or if they were targeted.”

He went on to say, “They worked together, we don’t know what the catalyst was to make this happen.” “We will look into it and find out,” says the narrator.

Approximately nine different 911 calls were received by emergency dispatchers shortly after the fatal shooting, with at least some callers identifying Ferrell as the accused gunman. Both Sledd and Mays died at the scene of the crime.

Within minutes, a nearby cop had identified Ferrell’s blue Ford. Ferrell attempted to depart the location at a high rate of speed, but was shortly apprehended after driving through a construction zone.

Kelly stated, “The suspect failed to yield to emergency lights and sped up to speeds of 90 to 100 miles per hour.” “The chase came to an end in a construction zone in Frankfort… We were able to apprehend this individual. After crashing his car, [Ferrell] was helpful and non-aggressive at the scene.”

Kelly expressed regret for growing upset soon before reporting the deaths of the grandmother and granddaughter, adding that “the horrors that Clinton County has endured today will never… go unrecognized or unremembered.”

The shooting took place only a few months after the plant, which is around 50 miles outside Indianapolis, initially opened its doors. On Thursday, NHK Seating of America announced that it would be closed for production. There will be counseling available. This is a condensed version of the information.