Following the imposed Manchester travel ban, EasyJet has canceled new Scottish airline routes.

Following the Scottish Government’s recent travel prohibition, low-cost airline easyJet has indicated it will not launch new routes connecting Manchester and Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

On Wednesday, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham will meet with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to discuss the ban, which was imposed in response to worries over coronavirus outbreaks in Manchester and Salford.

Mr Burnham stated on Tuesday that he would pursue a “political avenue” to resolve the disagreement, but the damage is still being felt, with easyJet canceling flights.

The Manchester-Edinburgh route was supposed to take just 65 minutes and would replace a service that had been lost when Flybe stopped flying in March 2020.

“Unfortunately, we are no longer able to operate our planned new routes connecting Edinburgh and Aberdeen with Manchester, following the Scottish Government’s notification that non-essential travel between Scotland and Manchester is presently not permitted,” an easyJet spokeswoman said.

“Customers scheduled to fly on these flights will be advised of the cancellation and given choices, which include complimentary transfers to another easyJet destination or a later date, or a voucher or refund for the full value of their booking.

“We apologize for any difficulty caused by the recent cancellations and news.”

“This is incredibly sad news from easyJet,” said Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport.

“The airline is no longer able to run its planned new route from Aberdeen to Manchester as a result of the Scottish Government’s announcement that non-essential travel between Scotland and Manchester is temporarily prohibited.

“We can’t go on like this, and we urgently require assistance and a plan that outlines how we can move toward a safe resumption of travel.”

Mr Burnham stated over the weekend that the restriction was enforced without consulting Greater Manchester authorities, and that it was hypocritical of the Scottish Government, which he argues is frequently subjected to Westminster’s wrath.

On Tuesday, Holyrood Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone chastised the Scottish Government for failing to announce the prohibition. (This is a brief piece.)