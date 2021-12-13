Following the implementation of new Omicron travel guidelines, Ryanair and TUI have responded.

Airlines such as Ryanair, easyJet, and TUI have expressed their displeasure with Boris Johnson’s new travel limitations.

The travel companies claim that the new Omicron rules are ‘haphazard and unreasonable,’ and that the limits have interrupted Christmas plans.

People entering the country from a non-red list country must now show proof of a negative pre-departure test, according to the new laws.

Self-isolation is also required until a negative result from a post-arrival test is received.

Arriving in the UK from one of the 11 African countries on the red list must take a test and stay in a quarantine hotel for 11 nights at a cost of £2,285 for solitary travellers.

The CEOs of eight companies, including Ryanair and British Airways, wrote to Boris Johnson in a letter published by the Telegraph, accusing him of violating his pledge to fix the high cost of PCR tests for travelers.

“As leaders of UK airlines, we are profoundly worried about the government’s hasty and disproportionate approach to travel restrictions in the aftermath of the appearance of the omicron variant,” they stated.

They believe that ‘consumer sentiment’ has been ‘undermined’ as a result of the limitations being implemented so close to Christmas.

They also stated: “We and our customers have been deeply disappointed, as we had hoped that a more realistic, evidence-based approach to travel, in line with the rest of the world, had been accomplished and agreed upon just a few months ago.

“Instead, the piling of further travel restrictions, imposed without consultation or discernable purpose, has disrupted Christmas preparations and [undermined]customer sentiment just before the important Christmas and New Year booking season, when up to 30% of tickets are sold,” says the report.

The letter urged that “during the formal review on December 20, all emergency testing for fully vaccinated passengers be withdrawn” and that a “bundle of customised economic support measures be delivered immediately to bridge the sector through this crisis.”

“We urgently request you meet with us, to understand the challenges that we and our passengers are currently facing because of these restrictions,” said the letter, which also came from the heads of Tui UK, easyJet, Loganair, Virgin Atlantic, Jet2 and trade organization Airlines UK.

